Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had 'No Faith' In Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film With Her

In an interview, Ameesha Patel revealed that everyone in the industry had no faith in Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai with her. Check the full details below in the article

Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 14:15:52
Ameesha Patel is basking in the glory of her recent release Gadar 2, creating new records at the box office. The beloved actress made her debut in films alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that everyone in the industry was against the film’s release and had no faith in Hrithik. But it was director Rakesh Roshan’s confidence in the film that become a pioneer of the success.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel she spilled beans on how everyone in the industry believed that the film would not be able to match up in front of the big releases of Shah Rukh Khan’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Aamir Khan’s Mela. She said, “But everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Roshan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched, I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens. People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us.”

She further added, “People asked Rakesh, ‘How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.’ And Rakesh uncle said, ‘I’m not going to change. I have faith in my film.’ That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son’s career with a new girl like me. So that gave me the confidence that he (Rakesh Roshan) has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno, give your best to your film and that’s all. And, the rest is history.”

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan’s debut film became an overnight success and won many accolades. At present, both actors are renowned superstars with big hits. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Veda, and Ameesha is ruling over hearts with Gadar 2.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

