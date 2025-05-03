Amit Sadh & Jim Sarbh Hit the Road to Mystery in Pune Highway, Releasing May 16

The trailer for the much-anticipated Pune Highway, featuring powerhouse performers Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, has just been unveiled—offering a riveting glimpse into a tale brimming with suspense, drama, and mystery, anchored by the enduring bond of friendship.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically all over India on Friday, May 16th.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, Pune Highway is a whodunnit based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name.

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film also stars Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar and Shishir Sharma.

The trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into a story that takes its twists and turns after the discovery of a dead body that causes havoc in lives of three childhood friends.

What starts as a regular getaway spirals into a harrowing series of events that test their friendship, challenge their moral compass, and throw them into the heart of a murder mystery.

“This film has been an incredible experience, one that comes closest to Kai Po Che in my career trajectory. It’s a story about how ordinary people unravel when they’re thrust into extraordinary circumstances.” Said actor Amit Sadh.

“We wanted to capture how one unexpected moment can unravel everything you think you know. The film navigates fear, guilt, and survival—and we hope the audience enjoys piecing together the mystery just as much as we did crafting it.” Says Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Rahul daCunha, who co-directed the film, added, “The play still get amazing response from the people when they watch it. Our goal was to make a mystery that has multiple layers and also digs into human behavior when loyalty and trust are put to the test.”

Pune Highway blends superlative performances, taut storytelling, and intrigue into a cinematic, edge-of-your-seat thriller that mystery lovers won’t want to miss. The film was screened at IFFI last year to an overwhelming response, with a housefull show.

