Amrapali Dubey On Casting Couch In Bhojpuri Industry: “Vahi Chappal Utar Ke Maro”

Amrapali Dubey is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has appeared in hit projects like Nirahua Hindustani, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, and others. Recently, the actress opened up about the casting couch happening in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actress revealed the truth behind the casting couch in the Bhojpuri industry. He asked about the casting couch stances happening in the Bhojpuri industry, the actress Amrapali reveals, “Actually, I will tell you what. Jiske saath ye hota hai vo kehta hai ki aisa ho gaya hai ya matlab vo log iska validation de pate hai ki aisa ho gaya hai.”

Amrapali further reveals, “Mere problem hamesha se ye raha hai ki I have always ki aise mujhe kisine baat kerne ki himmat hi nahi ki, kyunki unko pata tha ki ye yahi juta nikal ker maregi, sorry par iska sahi jawab yahi hai, iska sahi jawab yahi hona chaiye har mahila ke liye.”

The Bhojpuri actress advises that no matter how much people tell you not to take the sensitive topic into your own hands because legal actions will be taken, it’s a big no if someone is throwing such things at you that target your character and defame you ‘Vahi Chappal Nikal Ke Maro”.

Lastly, Amrapali revealed she hasn’t been a victim of the casting couch and has never met anyone in the Bhojpuri industry who has the courage to ask something like that. This is because they know she will hit.