Ananya Panday and Lakshya Sen’s pictures from the ‘Chand Mera Dil’ shoot go viral

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced their new film, ‘Chand Mera Dil,’ last year. The film’s highlight is that it marks the first time Ananya Panday and ‘Kill’ fame actor Lakshya will be seen together. The film is being directed by Vivek Soni and will be released in theaters next year.

Now, some glimpses from the film’s shoot are going viral on social media. In the pictures, Ananya Panday and Lakshya are seen in traditional attire. Ananya wore a maroon saree with a heavy neckpiece and earrings, enhancing her look. Lakshya, meanwhile, wore a cream-colored kurta-pyjama with a maroon jacket. This pairing marks their first on-screen collaboration, and fans are thrilled to see these photos.

In the viral photos, the two can be seen going on a bike ride. This sequence is part of the film, and it’s clear that the film will be a sweet and emotional love story. When Karan Johar announced the film, he wrote, “Love requires a little madness, and this story will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

The film “Chand Mera Dil” will introduce the new pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Ananya’s previous film, “CTRL,” was released on OTT, while Lakshya’s “Kill” was well-received by audiences in theaters.

Whether audiences will like this new romantic avatar of the two will only be known after the release, but already, the film’s posters and photos from the sets are creating a buzz on social media.

