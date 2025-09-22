Ananya Panday Celebrates Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday’s Recent Successes on Instagram

Bollywood star Ananya Panday recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a childhood picture on her Instagram story featuring young Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday. Her caption read, “These little boys have done such big things lately, couldn’t be prouder,” celebrating Aryan Khan’s breakout web series The Bads of Bollywood and Ahaan Panday’s memorable performance in Saiyaara movie.

Aryan Khan, who is making waves as both director and co-writer of The Bads of Bollywood, responded to Ananya’s post with a heartfelt note, “Special thanks for everything!!” showing appreciation for her support.

Adding to the excitement, Ananya hinted at joining the series herself in the future. Replying to Aryan, she wrote, “Ready for my role in Season 2 now,” sparking anticipation among fans eager to see her in the upcoming season.

With Bollywood’s young talent making their mark both on-screen and behind the scenes, this throwback post not only highlights their journey but also the camaraderie among the industry’s rising stars. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Ananya Panday in The Bads of Bollywood Season 2, alongside Aryan Khan and other emerging talents.