Ananya Pandey On Bae Being Based On Kareena’s Poo

Ananya Pandey admits she was drawn to play the protagonist in Amazon’s Call Me Bae for its Kareena connection. “I’ve grown up loving Kareena Kapoor’s “Poo” from K3G , Cher from Clueless and Alexis from Schitts Creek and to be able to play a character that is a tribute to all of my favourites ,while being wonderfully original herself, has been a dream come true. I feel very grateful that a show like Call Me Bae came to because it is the kind of material I’ve grown up watching and my favourite genre which is a mix of chick flick, romance, drama and loads of fun. When Karan spoke to me about the show and then I went on to read the episodes I was completely sold on the fact that even though the genre is so light the show is still really speaking about very important and relevant issues in today’s time.”

Ananya had a ball shooting for Call Me Bae. “It’s been challenging as well, probably the most challenging for me as an actor as it was my first time headlining a series. But OTT due to its long format really gives you an opportunity to discover and explore a character fully in a way you may not be able to in the 120 minutes or so you have on film where most of your backstory becomes subliminal. I really really hope people enjoy the show so I’m able to continue playing Bae for more seasons and grow with her along the way. Bae was so much fun to play. There are many similarities in me and Bae but I think there are more differences in us and that’s why it was so much fun to play her and almost escape into her world where I looked at everything around me in a way that she does. She’s kind to everyone and sees the best in people and never really let’s life get her down and there’s are qualities from her that I try to emulate everyday.”