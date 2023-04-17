The pretty Divya Khosla has been busy posting picture on social media from London. But nobody knows what she is in London for.

Now it can told. Divya is shooting an intense love drama in London .

Says a source, “It is about the two men in a woman’s life. Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane play the two men in Divya’s character’s life.The director is Abhinay Deo.”

Abhinay, for the clueless , is the son of veteran actors Ramesh and Seema Deo. He earlier directed Aamir Khan’s most explicit film Delhi Belly and Irrfan’s black comedy Blackmail.

The film is is being shot one start-to-finish stretch in London.It is produced by T Series.