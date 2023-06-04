Another Film On Religious Fanaticism

Is religious terrorism becoming a formula for success? After the huge success of The Kashmir Files and the recently released The Kerala Story, another film 72 Hoorain which is ready to be released in cinemas across the country talks about religious fanaticism and religious terrorism According to a press release, “Terrorism all across the globe is a major matter of concern. But given a thought, who are these terrorists? They do not belong to an alien land but dwell in blood and skin just like other humans. What sets them apart from the rest of the crowd is their mindset! A mindset that is twisted and doctored into normalising brutal killings of the innocent in the name of religion and jihad.Brainwashed into believing the fictional concept of 72 Virgins, the terrorists fall into the trap of fantasizing about a soothing life after death with their personal 72 Hoorain.”

But what if the whole desperate concept of 72 Hoorain is fictional? What if, in the name of Jihad, rather than 72 virgins, you met a gruesome death? What if the soul is left wandering on the face of the earth in total distress? The hard-hitting teaser gives you the ultimate reality check: suicide bombings are the product of intense brainwashing of ordinary people, pushing them on the path of terrorism in the name of faith and religion.

Says the films’s director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. “The slow poisoning of the mind by perpetrators turns ordinary individuals into suicide bombers. Let us remember that even the bombers themselves, with families like ours, have fallen victim to the twisted beliefs and brainwashing of terrorist leaders. Trapped in a deadly illusion of 72 virgins, they embark on a path of destruction, ultimately meeting a gruesome fate. It is a tragic reminder of the power of manipulation and the urgent need to address the root causes of terrorism.”

72 Hoorain stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead and is all set for a theatrical release on July 7, 2023.