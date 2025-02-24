Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to introduce the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Footage, featuring Manju Warrier in the lead role. Originally released in Kerala, the film received critical appreciation and is now gearing up for a nationwide release.
Directed by Saiju Sreedharan, an experienced editor making his first foray into directing, the film is structured in a found-footage style. Sreedharan has previously contributed to notable projects such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Kumbalangi Nights. Alongside Warrier, the cast includes Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok, who play key roles in the story.
The plot revolves around a couple running a YouTube channel, portrayed by Nair and Ashok. Their curiosity leads them to dig into the background of their domestic worker’s employer during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their investigation takes them to a remote island, unfolding an unforeseen series of events.
Warrier, known for roles in Thunivu, Asuran, and Lucifer, highlighted the film’s unique approach. She noted that the found-footage format required the story to be told through the characters’ own video recordings, creating an immersive experience. She described it as both demanding and exciting.
The Hindi release is supported by Movie Bucket and will be distributed by Flip Films in association with Cinepolis. Kashyap’s involvement in the project follows his recent endorsement of Tigers Pond, the first Kannada film showcased at this year’s Berlinale. Flip Films has previously handled films like Kastoori and Eeb Allay Ooo, which gained recognition at various festivals.
With its unconventional storytelling and a strong cast, Footage is set to reach a wider audience through its Hindi-language version.