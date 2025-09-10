Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar garners immense buzz! Now trending as #BANDARinTIFF at No. 1!

Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture Bandar / Monkey in a Cage, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, has created quite a stir at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Screened at the prestigious festival, the film has generated immense buzz and is now trending on Twitter as #BANDARinTIFF.

Team Bandar took Toronto by storm! The film’s premiere left audiences spellbound, with critics hailing it as one of Anurag Kashyap’s most daring and powerful creations. Riding on this wave of appreciation, the film has created epic buzz and is currently trending at No. 1 on Twitter as #BANDARinTIFF.

Moreover, The grand evening saw the presence of director Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, co-director Sakshi Mehta, producer Nikhil Dwivedi, along with Gauri, Rastan, Vamika Gabbi, Shah Rizvi, Alexander Reiner, Rajat Reshmi, Anand, and Shukla.

The film showcased Bobby Deol in an avatar like never seen before. Critics are hailing Bobby’s complete transformation and believe that this could be one of the finest performances of his career.

The film also has Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role and has delivered a heart-rending performance. She has embodied her role with conviction, justifying her presence in this intense drama. Meanwhile, Saba Azad takes on the role of a young, fierce woman and portrays it with striking authenticity on screen. Sapna Pabbi is a revelation only to be experienced in the film and to talk about her role now may be giving too much away about the film.

Actor, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed this film continues his track record of backing uniquely different stories after Veere Di Wedding and CTRL. The film is written by Sudip Sharma & Abhishek Banerjee.