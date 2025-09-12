Anushka Shetty Announces Social Media Break After Ghaati’s Box Office Failure

After the film Ghaati did not achieve the expected success, Anushka wrote that she wanted to stay away from social media for some time to reconnect with the real world and reset herself away from the glamour of the screen. She wrote, “Trading blue light to candle light… Stepping away from social media for a bit to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling… See you all soon with more stories and more love. Smile always, love always.”

Fans supported Anushka’s decision, called her a “lady superstar,” and said that this was just a break and that she would come back stronger than before.

It is worth noting that Ghaati, which was released on September 5, collected only 6.64 crores in India in a week. The film, directed by Krishna Jagarlamudi, starred Anushka alongside Vikram Prabhu.

Anushka will now appear in her Malayalam debut film, Kathanar—The Wild Sorcerer, in which she plays a weaver named Neela. The film also stars Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, and Vineeth.

This break for Anushka is a bit painful for her fans, but everyone believes she will return in an even stronger and brighter style.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!