Arjun Bijlani Sends Heart Emoji to Tamannaah Bhatia, Sparking Speculation

August 21 2025, Tamannaah Bhatia recently showcased stunning photos on her social media, dazzling followers with her bridal couture from Kalki Fashion. The Pan-India star looked breathtaking in two deeply embroidered lehengas, mesmerising onlookers with her beauty. She embraced her looks in two different, heavily embellished lehengas that left viewers in awe. The Soft Rose and Aqua Flame lehengas don’t just represent bridal wear; they embody emotions woven into exquisite couture. For brides who dream, dare, and dazzle, this collection offers the perfect moment to shine.

In a regal display of ethnic elegance, Tamannaah dons intricately embroidered lehengas in rich hues of deep red and orange. Her outfits, adorned with traditional embellishments and exceptional craftsmanship, highlight her poised yet radiant presence. By complementing the ensembles with bold chokers and soft, wavy hair, Tamannaah effortlessly blends modern grace with timeless charm in this striking collaboration with KALKI.

Arjun’s Comment

In response to Tamannaah’s new photos, Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji, igniting curiosity and prompting fans to speculate about what’s happening with him. Just a few hours earlier, he posted an emotional video on his Instagram. In the video, he mentioned taking a big step and expressed his love for his wife and son. As fans began speculating about the meaning behind his post, they wondered what he could be hinting at.

Many users guessed whether Arjun might be participating in Bigg Boss 19. While Arjun hasn’t addressed the rumors, he has undoubtedly captured everyone’s attention, becoming a hot topic. Only Arjun can clarify everything, as he mentioned that he would soon share an update.