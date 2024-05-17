As fan throws an object at her, Mahira Khan calls it ‘unacceptable’; pens a long note

Actress Mahira Khan was at the receiving end of an unanticipated occurrence as she graced an event in Pakistan when a member of the crowd went to throw an object at her on the stage. Even though it wasn’t an object that hurt the actress she went on to address the same and called it ‘unacceptable.’

Yesterday, Khan took to Instagram and put a video from the event, where she also penned a long note and addressed the same, She said, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane ( it’s a figure of speech, for those taking it literally).

It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation.

But hear me out – While we were on our way back someone said ‘ after this we won’t have an event here’. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution.

Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement – the way They know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000.

Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot.. lots of could haves and should haves.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7BZgA8M3Zp/

She added “What I do feel strongly about is this – we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens.

People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other ( which lacks), unity ( which lacks even more).. it will all flourish!

I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched.

I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. 🙏🏼

There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah.

Until then..

Khuda Hafiz Quetta 🌹♥️

P.S Do you know the roses here are magnificent? What’s strange is that it feels like they grow out of concrete. 🙂

P.PS Been getting a lot of msgs. Thank you for the concern and love my way. Makes me feel super grateful.”

As she posted this long note, fans of the actress went on to offer their support to her. Even though Khan has been predominantly working in Pakistani entertainment industry, she did star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film, Raees.