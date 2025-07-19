Ashish Chowdhry Reunites With Jennifer Winget—Is Beyhadh 2 Brewing Again?

Ashish Chowdhry set the internet wondering with his recent picture with his co-star Jennifer Winget. As Ashish reunited with Jennifer, he also penned a note about their comeback, sparking fans into a frenzy with speculation about a possible return of Beyhadh 2, which had gone off air abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the story shared by Ashish on July 19, Ashish is seen posing with Jennifer. The duo smiled for the photo in their casual attire, holding their favorite drinks. However, Ashish’s note said, “Time to come back, Jenny Jen! @jenniferwinget1.” This brief note with a comeback mention sparks curiosity among fans, speculating whether Ashish is referring to Beyhadh 2’s comeback, as that’s the only project the duo has worked on together.

Ashish Chowdhry and Jennifer Winget, portraying the characters of MJ and Maya in the psychological thriller show Beyhadh 2, won hearts with their sizzling chemistry, and their unexpected reunion hints at the possible return of Beyhadh 2. However, there is no buzz about Beyhadh 3 or Beyhadh 2 revival; however, if this happens, it will be a treat for Maya and MJ fans.

Beyhadh was a popular Sony TV show produced by Cinevistaas Limited and LSD Films. The first season, which starred Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani, ran from October 2016 to October 2017. Later, Beyhadh 2 was launched in December 2019, starring Ashish Chowdhry, Jennifer Winget, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. However, it went off-air due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.