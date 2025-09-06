Ashish Kapoor Held In Rape Probe; Police Conduct Potency Test At AIIMS

The Delhi Police arrested TV actor Ashish Kapoor in relation to an alleged rape case filed earlier this month. After backing up his movements across several cities for days, he was finally arrested in Pune. He was brought to Delhi soon after, where he underwent a medical examination for potency at AIIMS on Friday; the results of which are expected to weigh heavily in the investigation.

An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station, wherein a woman alleged that Kapoor sexually assaulted her at a party held in a house in Delhi in mid-August. According to the complaint, the incident allegedly occurred in the bathroom during the party.

Initially, the woman had named multiple people in her statement. However, she later revised her account and singled out Kapoor as the sole accused. This change in testimony has prompted police to consult legal experts to understand its impact on the case.

Officials confirmed that Kapoor’s arrest followed several days of investigation and surveillance, during which he reportedly travelled through different cities. Police say all procedures are being followed strictly, including medical examinations, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

The probe is still ongoing, with investigators currently examining digital evidence, witness statements, and medical reports. Authorities have stated that all facets of the case are being thoroughly investigated and have emphasised that the investigation will remain impartial, despite Kapoor’s public profile, according to media reports.

The case has garnered significant public attention due to Kapoor’s celebrity status, but police say their focus remains on uncovering the truth, without succumbing to external pressure or bias.