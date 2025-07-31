Assamese Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested In Hit-And-Run Case That Killed 21-Year-Old Student

Heart-wrenching news has come out from Guwahati, where well-known Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested in a hit-and-run case. 21-year-old student Samiul Haque lost his life in this accident. After the incident, a case was registered against the accused under serious sections, and the police investigated the matter.

This tragic incident took place in the Dakhinganv area of ​​Guwahati at around 3 pm on the night of July 24, when Samiul Haque was returning home from his duty. He was a student at Nalbari Polytechnic and worked part-time at the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. At the same time, a Scorpio car hit him, which was allegedly driven by Nandini Kashyap. According to eyewitnesses, the actress did not stop the car after the collision and fled from the scene without helping.

Samiul was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where he was found to have serious head injuries and fractures in his legs. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, he lost the battle for life.

The police have registered a case against Nandini Kashyap under several sections of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), including serious charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent driving, and attempting to destroy evidence. Police said that she was formally arrested around 1:30 am on Wednesday. Section 105 has also been added in this case. The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized.

At the same time, Samiul’s family has alleged that after the accident, the actress had promised to bear the cost of treatment, but she neither came to the hospital nor helped in any way. The family now demands justice and wants a fair and in-depth investigation of this case.

However, Nandini Kashyap denied all the allegations against her and claimed that she had nothing to do with the incident. The police are investigating the matter and making efforts to reach the truth.

Who is Nandini Kashyap?

Nandini Kashyap is a popular actress from Assam who recently worked in the film Rudra alongside Ravi Sharma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Archita Agarwal. She is also a popular social media content creator, fitness enthusiast, and winner of Miss India New England 2021.

The case is now making headlines not only in the state but across the country, and the question arises whether stardom is above the law or if the law is equal for all.

