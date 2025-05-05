At 59 From Bollywood To Met: Shah Rukh Khan To Dazzle Met Gala 2025 In Regal Sabyasachi Couture

This year Met Gala 2025 is awaited for Shah Rukh Khan who is making his Royal Debut at 59.

There were reports that the Actor had opted for a Celebrity designer but now it has been confirmed that it is Sabyasachi Mukherjee after the designer himself and his Manager Pooja posted this

It is now confirmed that this year King Khan will grace the stage with Sabyasachi Design.

Fans are now wondering what Shah Rukh Khan is wearing, speculations have already begun. Last year, Alia Bhatt graced the floor with Sabyasachi’s couture saree and a hand-embroidered silk floss with a hand-crafted blouse with emeralds, pearls, and multi-coloured sapphires. But on Shah Rukh Khan, it seems to be a surprise what he is wearing only the hint is the ‘Bengal Tiger’.

Fans X links:

Going by the bengal tiger hint, I'm guessing SRK will be wearing dhoti kurta at the Met Gala. God my excitement just went through the roof bc he's looked heavenly every time he donned those pic.twitter.com/57OnJpidS1 — sana (@sanaafsal) May 5, 2025

.@iamsrk I had a dream that my Sundar Raja is wearing one such flared Sherwani …and even wearing a Golden Crown 👑 I am so thrilled and excitement I am thinking of it even in my sleep 🙈 SRK AT MET GALA pic.twitter.com/nKaBtz5swj — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) May 5, 2025

Not only Shah Rukh Khan but Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are also making their debut at Met Gala 2025. Diljit posted showcasing Met Gala goodies and confirmed his fans about his Debut.