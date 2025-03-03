Athiya Shetty Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings With Wholesome Treat From Dad Suniel Shetty

Becoming a mother is undoubtedly the biggest happiness for a woman. Though the child may call its mother – maa after almost a year, a woman becomes a mother from the moment she carries the child in her womb. And such is actress Athiya Shetty‘s life right now. She is enjoying her pregnancy phase, which makes a woman even crave things that she hates the most. But it’s equally important to eat healthily for the well-being of the child. And this time, Dad Suniel Shetty treated Athiya’s pregnancy cravings with a healthy and tasty option. Let’s find out below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya shared a photo revealing the organic fruit – Mulberries. These delicious deep purple to black color fruits are a gift to Athiya from Suniel Shetty that to from his farm. She gave the credit to her dad with a blushing smile emoji. Undoubtedly with Athiya is keeping her diet healthy with healthy homemade food and fruits.

Talking about Mulberries are quite popular for their rich taste and color. There are several benefits to consuming mulberries during pregnancy as it provides nutrition, boosts immunity, helps in digestion, it helps to prevent anemia, and also regulates harmful free radicals in the body.

Athiya Shetty announced her pregnancy with husband KL Rahul through an Instagram post on 8 November 2024 with the text, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon in 2025.”