Atul Kulkarni On City Of Dreams

Atul Kulkarni is one of the finest and most admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment space. He’s done tremendous work in all these years and well, we love him. Subhash K Jha talks to him about City Of Dreams. Read this article for more details

Versatile actor Atul Kulkarni who essays the strong role of Ameya Rao Gaikwad in popular political drama, City Of Dreams , spills the beans on working with Director Nagesh Kukunoor and actor Priya Bapat.

Talking about season 3, Atul Kulkarni said, “I always enjoy working with Nagesh. He is a complete actor’s director. He guides you through the scene and it is a pleasure to work the scene out with him. I almost remember every day on-set, from the readings to the production of the scenes.”

Atul also enjoys working with his co-star Priya Bapat. “I have a great equation with Priya, as we are extremely close friends off-screen too. Nagesh and Priya are the two people who really made every day special on sets.”

Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne , the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatiles Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the series will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.