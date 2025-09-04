Avatar: The Way of Water Returns To Theatres This October

As the excitement builds for Avatar: Fire and Ash, 20th Century Studios is bringing fans back to Pandora a little early. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to return to theatres on 2nd October 2025 for a special one-week run in 3D.

Directed by James Cameron, this visually stunning sequel was originally released in December 2022. It quickly became a global hit and the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, even winning an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The film follows the journey of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they fight to protect their family and adapt to the breathtaking, mysterious oceanic regions of Pandora.

The cast features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang, all delivering powerful performances that pull you deep into the heart of the story.

This re-release is more than just a movie screening—it’s a chance to relive the magic, or experience it for the first time, on the big screen the way it was meant to be seen. With its immersive 3D visuals and emotional storytelling, The Way of Water is a reminder of why we fell in love with Pandora in the first place.

Grab your 3D glasses and dive back into the world of Avatar—it’s going to be an unforgettable ride.