Ayesha Takia’s latest image shocks everyone; deletes after trolling by netizens

For everyone, Ayesha Takia is the same lady who made a huge impact with her roles in films like Taarzan – The Wonder Car and even in the Salman Khan-led film, Wanted. Takia had several Bollywood films to her credit and was extremely active in movies till her last appearance in 2011 film, Mod.

However, in the past few years, after she has begun making sporadic appearances at a few events or at the airport, the biggest conversation topic has been about how she has altered her appearance after having done botox or even plastic surgery allegedly. While, Takia stayed rather quiet about these allegations on a few instances, she did slam them on a few occasions ridiculing it.

And while, her face did appear different, one of her recent posts on Instagram led to the maximum blowout possible. An image was posted by her which was a selfie, and that led netizens to go bonkers and make claims that she has undergone more surgeries or had further processes of Botox and lip fillers-

The image led to things being a little more obvious than earlier where Takia does indeed look unrecognisable. Fans began writing things like “Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect,” “Can’t find that cute girl anymore .. anyway.. God bless and keep smiling,” and “You were my childhood crush.” Some users also questioned the actor about her beauty treatments.

That post was later deleted by her and it seems fitting owing to the vicious trolling by the comments and claims by fans. Takia, earlier this year opened up on how she never wants to come back to films, and is living her life happily.