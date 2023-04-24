ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date

Know more about the release date of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 16:12:37
A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ayushmann Khurrana and his next film Dream Girl 2.

Fans of the highly anticipated movie Dream Girl 2 will have to wait a bit longer to catch the film in theaters, as the film gets a fresh release date which is August 25, 2023.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn’t wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director – Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

The movie promises to be a hilarious comedy that will leave audiences in splits. With the new release date set and the anticipation for the movie building, fans of the original Dream Girl are eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2. We can’t wait to see what Ektaa R Kapoor has in store for us with this highly anticipated sequel.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 promises to be a laugh riot.

Work Front:

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier seen in ‘An Action Hero’ which did decently in the box office. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Read Latest News