Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1: Tiger Shroff gears up for a big comeback at the box office

According to Sacnilk.com’s report, the film Baaghi 4 had a great start in bookings even before its release. By Wednesday night, Baaghi 4 had earned around 2.75 crore gross (excluding block seats). If block seats are added, this figure will reach more than five crore. This booking is better than all of Tiger Shroff’s recent films.

If compared, the booking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was 4.81 crores (without block seats) and around seven crores (including block seats). On the other hand, Ganpat could not even cross the three crore mark. Heropanti 2 booked around five crores (including block seats). According to this, the opening booking of Baaghi 4 is considered to be the biggest for Tiger Shroff after the pandemic.

The reason for the film’s popularity is clear. The Baaghi franchise is already popular among the audience for action and masala entertainment. This is why the audience’s interest is now clearly visible in the fourth part as well. If spot booking continues to grow at this pace, then the film’s first day can be very big at the box office.

The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Along with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabbar will play important roles in the film.

Looking at the initial trend, Baaghi 4 seems likely to be Tiger Shroff’s long-awaited comeback film. The film will be released in theaters on September 5, and the direction of this journey will be decided by the opening day collection.

