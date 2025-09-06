Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s film makes a blockbuster debut of 12 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: The long-awaited Baaghi 4 was finally released in theaters on 5 September 2025. The film is directed by A. Harsha, who is also making his Hindi film debut. Sajid Nadiadwala produces the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise and an official remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu.

According to early reports, Baaghi 4 collected around 12 crore nett in India on the first day. The Hindi occupancy of the film was 28.32%. This collection can prove to be a strong comeback for Tiger Shroff’s career.

Baaghi 4 Day 1 Collection (India Net): Day 1 [1st Friday]: 12.00 Cr early estimates, Total (till now): 12.00 Cr

The film revolves around Ronny (Tiger Shroff), who survives a dangerous train accident. His life changed completely after the accident. Overwhelmed with guilt and grief, he begins to lose himself and is haunted by memories of a woman he loved—but has perhaps lost forever. His shattered mental state blurs the boundaries of reality and illusion.

Along with Tiger Shroff, actors like Sanjay Dutt (Chacko), Harnaaz Sandhu (Alisha/Avantika), Sonam Bajwa (Olivia/Prathistha), Shreyas Talpade (Jeetu), and Saurabh Sachdeva (Paulo) appear in important roles in the film.

The Baaghi franchise has always promised high-octane action and entertainment. Baaghi 4 also has the same strong action, but this time, the story and emotional angles have also been equally focused.

The film’s first-day earnings of 12 crores have made it clear that it can become Tiger Shroff’s strongest opening in the post-pandemic era. The film’s earnings can increase if word-of-mouth remains good over the weekend.

