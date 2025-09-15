Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Total 49.65 crores India net, 69.50 crores worldwide

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: The box office journey of the action-packed Baaghi 4 was mixed. The film had a strong opening of 12 crores on the first day, but its earnings slowed by the second week. In the first week, the film did a total business of 44.5 crores.

The film’s pace slowed in the second week, but a slight recovery was seen on the weekend. On Friday, the earnings were limited to 1.25 crores, but on Saturday, it earned 1.75 crores, and on Sunday, it earned 2.15 crores. Thus, the total India net collection of 10 days became 49.65 crores.

Overall, Baaghi 4 collected 69.50 crores worldwide, including India gross 59.25 crores and overseas 10.25 crores. On Sunday, the Hindi occupancy of the film was around 19.54%.

The film is directed by A. Harsha, who made his Hindi debut with this film. Sajid Nadiadwala produces it. Along with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (Hindi debut) are seen in important roles in the film. Baaghi 4 is an unofficial remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and is the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise.

The film, released on 5 September 2025, is approximately 157 minutes long. Packed with action and drama, the film is aimed at Tiger Shroff’s fan base but failed to make a mark at the box office as expected.

The performance of Baaghi 4 in the coming days will entirely depend on word of mouth and second weekend audience pick-up.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!