Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Weekend total of Tiger Shroff’s film reaches 31.25 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: The box office journey of Tiger Shroff’s action thriller ‘Baaghi 4’ is now becoming somewhat clear after the weekend. The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The fourth installment of the long-popular Baaghi franchise benefited from both audience expectations and star power, but its response at the box office so far can be called mixed.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film started well on the first day of its release (Friday) and collected around 12 crores. There was a decline on the second day (Saturday), and the earnings came down to 9.25 crores. However, on the third day (Sunday), the crowd of viewers increased slightly, and the film collected about 10 crores. In this way, Baaghi 4 did a total business of 31.25 crores net in the first weekend, i.e., three days.

The film’s budget is believed to be around 80 crores, which includes both production and marketing. But despite not earning that much in the theater yet, the filmmakers are already in the safe zone. In fact, the film has earned about 92 crores from digital, satellite, and music rights deals. In these, Prime Video has given about 50 crores for digital rights, while Zee Cinema has bought TV rights, and T-Series has bought music rights. The film proved profitable for the producers from the very first day.

The story of the film is inspired by the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). In this, Tiger Shroff’s character Ronnie survives a terrible train accident but loses his memory. The story turns into suspense, psychological tension, and a mysterious love story.

Baaghi 4 is competing with Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files this week. Out of these, The Conjuring is attracting more audiences and maintaining a box office lead.

The first weekend’s collection has been decent, but compared to the previous records of the Baaghi franchise, this figure is a bit low. Now it remains to be seen how well the film survives in the working days and whether it can attract more audiences in the long run.

