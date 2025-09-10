Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s film earned four crores on the fifth day

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 has earned a total of 39.75 crores in the first five days at the box office. The film started with 12 crores on the opening day, after which the collection fell on the second day, and on Saturday, it was reduced to 9.25 crores. On Sunday, the film showed a slight jump and earned 10 crores, but on the working day, i.e., Monday, its business fell by 55% to 4.5 crores.

On the fifth day (Tuesday), Baaghi 4 earned around four crores, according to initial estimates. That means the film’s total India Net collection has now reached 39.75 crores.

Day-wise Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (Friday): 12.00 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): 10.00 Cr

Day 4 (Monday): 4.50 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday): 4.00 Cr (early estimates)

Total (5 days): 39.75 Cr

Directed by A. Harsha, this film is his Hindi debut. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is an unofficial remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). Tiger Shroff is seen in an action avatar in the film, while Sanjay Dutt’s strong character attracts the audience. Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (her Hindi debut) have also played important roles in the film.

The film had a good start, but the weekday collection is continuously declining. Baaghi 4’s performance in the coming days will depend on how much positive word-of-mouth it gets from the audience. If the audience response is better on the weekend, this film can run at the box office for a long time.

