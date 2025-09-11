Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff’s Film Stands at 42.4 Crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 had a great start at the box office, but as the weekend approached, the collections gradually fell. The film earned 12 crores on the first day. There was a slight decline on the second day, and 9.25 crores were earned, while Sunday saw growth and earned 10 crores. Thus, the total collection of the opening weekend was 31.25 crores.

But the decline intensified from Monday. The film earned 4.5 crores on the fourth day, four crores on the fifth day, and only 2.65 crores on the sixth day. On Wednesday, September 10, Baaghi 4’s occupancy was just 9.79%.

The film, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu (Hindi debut), Shreyas Talpade, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

Although the audience likes the action sequences and Tiger’s stunts, the collections have slowed down on weekdays. Now, all eyes are on the second weekend to see if the film can hold its ground at the box office or continue its decline.

