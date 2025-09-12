Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Film’s pace slow, total collection 44.5 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film Baaghi 4 has performed well in the first week. The film collected 2.1 crores on the seventh day, i.e., Thursday. With this, the total India Net film collection has reached 44.5 crores.

The film had a great opening. Baaghi 4 earned 12 crores on the first day. There was a decline on the second day, but then the film picked up pace on the weekend and did business of up to 10 crores on the third day. The film’s collection slowed down a bit on the fourth and fifth days, but the decline was even clearer from the sixth day to the seventh day.

On the other hand, the film’s worldwide collection has reached 63.5 crores, while India’s gross collection has been 53.25 crores, and overseas collection has been 10.25 crores. However, no official verdict has come out about the film yet.

Talking about the story, Baaghi 4 is an emotional thriller that shows the layers of a broken man’s life, his relationships, and his deep emotions. Tiger Shroff’s action is powerful as always, while actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa have given more weight to the film.

After the first week, the film’s real test will now be on the second weekend. If Baaghi 4 is successful in drawing the audience to the theater during this time, then the collection can be seen again.

