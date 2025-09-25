Ba***ds of Bollywood Controversy: Sameer Wankhede Drags Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies to Court Over Defamation

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is embroiled in a major controversy. Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan and streaming on Netflix.

Wankhede says the series has damaged his image and been designed to tarnish his reputation. He has asked the court to stop the show immediately and declared it “defamatory.”

In his petition, Sameer Wankhede claims that the series “presents a negative and misleading picture of drug law enforcement agencies,” which could erode public confidence in law and order. He alleges that the content was deliberately created to tarnish his image, especially when cases involving him and Aryan Khan are pending in the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court.

Wankhede specifically mentioned a scene in which a character makes an obscene gesture after chanting “Satyamev Jayate.” He called this an insult to national honor and a serious violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Wankhede contends that such content also violates the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) because it hurts national sentiments through “objectionable and obscene” content. He has demanded two crore in damages, asking that the amount be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital to aid cancer patients’ treatment.

Furthermore, he has requested the court ban the show’s distribution and streaming to prevent further damage.

Notably, in May 2023, the CBI leveled serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede. He was accused of demanding a bribe of 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to secure relief for Aryan Khan in the 2021 cruise drugs case. The CBI filed a case against him on charges of conspiracy and extortion.

However, Wankhede vehemently denied these allegations, calling them a political conspiracy. He also told the court that his WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan were respectful and did not mention money or pressure.

The Delhi High Court will hear the case soon. Now it remains to be seen what decision the court gives on Wankhede’s petition and whether The Baads of Bollywood can continue streaming or is banned.

