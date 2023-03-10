After the roaring first look creating a stir on social media and a teaser announcing the power-packed star cast, the highly anticipated trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Black and White Bheed is out now. The trailer is attached to the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The enthusiasm of the audience to see the film has elevated tremendously after watching the trailer that promises to be a thought provoking and unique cinematic experience. The film depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country.

Director Anubhav Sinha shares, “Bheed is a very special film, it is a story that needs to be told with honesty and compassion. The film is shot in Black and White because I wanted to capture the pulse of our nation at the time when we were going through a very difficult period in the lockdown. As we were coping with different issues, there was a section of our society that was neglected and invisible to us. Bheed is trying to bring their story to light and to make them visible to a society that has forgotten them.”

Talking about the film, Rajkummar Rao shares, “Bheed is a film that captures the essence of the 2020 India Lockdown and the struggles faced by millions of people across the country and the world. It is a story of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. I am grateful to be a part of such a powerful project and can’t wait for audiences to experience this unique cinematic journey. Working on Bheed was a deeply emotional experience for me. Anubhav Sinha is a master of telling real-life stories, and this film is no different. It’s an important story.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a crucial role in the film, said, “Bheed is a story that needed to be told, and it is an honor to have been able to work with such a stellar star cast. I am glad to be a part of this film and it is always going to be very special to me. It was an incredible experience working with Anubhav Sinha to bring this important story to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The trailer features black and white visuals, adding a hauntingly beautiful and authentic element to the story. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, Bheed is set to release in cinemas on the 24th of March 2023.