Bhumi Pednekar & Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh roped in for UNDP’s global initiative, ‘The Weather Kids’

Two towering actors from two different parts of the world have come together to raise awareness on climate change! Bollywood actor, climate warrior, and UNDP India’s first National Advocate for SDGs, Bhumi Pednekar & Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been roped in by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) among others for ‘The Weather Kids’ – a global campaign to raise awareness about climate change and drive the world towards taking meaningful climate action.

In her capacity as a National Advocate, Bhumi aids UNDP India in amplifying awareness and galvanizing backing for the SDGs—an all-encompassing initiative urging global cooperation to eradicate poverty, safeguard the environment, and foster universal peace and prosperity by 2030.

‘The Weather Kids’ focuses on the impact of climate change on our lives and how it will worsen as the years go by. The global campaign takes us through the weather forecast for the year 2050, narrated by children. The campaign concludes with a call to action by the kids urging adults and world leaders to take urgent climate action before it’s too late.

Talking about the campaign Bhumi Pednekar stated, “I’m deeply disturbed by Climate Change and the impact that it is having the world over. I have dedicated my life to work on this and help raise awareness. I’m partnering with UNDP for their global campaign – The Weather Kids aimed at educating the people about this pressing issue.”

She says, “Climate change is one of the most critical challenges facing humanity today, and it is imperative that we all come together to confront this crisis. My involvement in this campaign is to highlight UNDP’s dedication to spread awareness about climate change and drive efforts to bring about real change.”

Bhumi adds, “I have always been committed to using my platform to raise awareness about the urgency of climate action and to empower individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices. Together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable and resilient world for future generations.”