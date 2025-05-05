Bhutan’s Rising Star Sangay Tsheltrim Joins the Cast of ‘Akhanda 2’

In an exciting development for fans of Indian cinema, Sangay Tsheltrim, the Bhutanese actor known for his role in the blockbuster Jawan, is set to join the cast of the highly anticipated sequel, Akhanda 2. Tsheltrim, a former captain of the Royal Bodyguards of Bhutan, has quickly made a name for himself in the Indian film industry, and his latest venture promises to further amplify his rising star status.

Sangay Tsheltrim first garnered attention for his compelling performance as a villain in Salman Khan’s action-thriller Radhe. His powerful portrayal showcased his acting talents and opened doors for him in Bollywood. With seven films under his belt, including notable projects across diverse genres, Tsheltrim has proven to be a versatile actor capable of captivating audiences.

Directed by the renowned Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the much-loved Akhanda, which was celebrated for its high-octane action and gripping storyline. The film’s lead, Nandamuri Balakrishna, returns to reprise his iconic role, and the addition of Tsheltrim to the cast is anticipated to offer a fresh dynamic and heighten the thrill factor.

Sangay’s journey from the serene landscapes of Bhutan to the electrifying film sets of Bollywood is an inspiring tale of ambition and talent. His commitment to his craft and ability to adapt to different roles is likely to resonate with audiences, especially as he embodies a new character in the Akhanda universe.

As excitement builds for Akhanda 2, fans are eager to see how this unique fusion of talent will unfold on screen. With Tsheltrim in the mix, the sequel is shaping up to be a cinematic experience that transcends borders and showcases the rich diversity of South Asian cinema. As the film gears up for production, one thing is certain: Sangay Tsheltrim is a name to watch in the coming years!