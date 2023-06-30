Big News: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh come together once again for Housefull 5, all details inside

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are two of the finest and most loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry and how. The two of them have worked on many occasions together in the past and well, we have simply loved the kind of good work that they have done. The last time they were seen together was Housefull 4 and as expected, everyone wanted a fifth edition of the same. Well, the big announcement is finally here for one and all ladies and gentlemen. Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the fact that he’s all set to be a part of Housefull 5.

The powerhouse producer who has given us many blockbuster films, Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull is all set to come with its next installment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 installments.

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani Releasing Diwali 2024.