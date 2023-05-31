ADVERTISEMENT
Big News: Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83

Al Pacino is one of the most admired and respected actors in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The man has been winning hearts of one and all for the longest time and we love him. Let's know the latest that's happening at his end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 15:56:03
A big and super important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in NDTV, Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is currently expecting his fourth child. Incidentally, his fourth child is actually his first with girlfriend and film Producer Noor Alfallah. His representative told People. For the unversed, the news about Al Pacino expecting his first baby was first shared by TMZ. The actor’s girlfriend is a month away from giving birth,” multiple sources told TMZ. The 29-year-old has reportedly been dating The Godfather star since April 2022. Rumours about their romance first started doing the rounds when they were clicked having dinner together earlier.

For the unversed,Al Pacino, who is expecting his fourth child, is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo, who he dated during the period of 1997 to 2003. Meanwhile, film producer Noor Alfallah has previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

