Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most admired and appreciated actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been on top of his game in the entertainment industry for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that he’s received in all these years, we genuinely feel that he deserves it all.

This time however, we hear a really sad and heartbreaking piece of update from his end. Big B took to his vlog to inform all that he suffered from an injury on sets. He wrote,

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain…”

