As per the latest media reports in India Today, director Lingusamy who’s best known for movies like Run and Sandagozhi is in legal trouble. In 2022, PVP had filed a case against him and his brother for an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.03 crores. For the unversed, On April 12, the Madras Principal Sessions Court upheld the 6-month jail sentence imposed by the Saidapet court on director Lingusamy. Now, he has to serve the 6 month jail time.

