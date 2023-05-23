Big News: Tollywood actor Dimple Hayathi booked for hitting IPS officer’s car

A video of the damaged Toyota Fortuner of the IPS officer has been shared. In the video, it can be noted that the rear bull bar of the car was damaged by the impact of Dimple Hayathi ramming into it.

Dimple Hayathi, the popular Tollywood actress, has been allegedly booked for hitting IPS officer’s car, as per reports in Times Of India. Hyderabad police registered a criminal case against the actress for allegedly hitting the parked car of an IPS officer.

The report further stated Deputy Commissioner of police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde said that his car was parked at his residence when a person from the same apartment complex dashed it. After verifying the CCTV footage, it was found that Dimple and her friend were allegedly responsible for the act.

A video of the damaged Toyota Fortuner of the IPS officer has been shared. In the video, it can be noted that the rear bull bar of the car was damaged by the impact of the actress ramming into it. As per reports, this is not the first time the actress has done something like this. Chetan Kumar, the driver of the IPS officer, stated that the actress repeatedly kicked the officer’s car, and when confronted about this latest incident of ramming her car into the back of the officer’s SUV, she became aggressive.

A complaint has been lodged by Rahul’s driver at Jubilee Hills police station, and the cops registered a criminal case and called Dimple to the police station for inquiry. Rahul said to media, “In the past, too, they used to create trouble by blocking my car. Due to my job responsibilities, I generally have to act quickly in leaving the place by taking the car to attend my work. But they used to create hurdles to block the car.”

