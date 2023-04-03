1. Those lightening moves that gallop along the grooves are self-made. The only teacher Prabhu has ever known is his father choreographer Mugur Sunder who taught Prabhu Bharat Natyam.

2. The mother-son relationship between Prachi Shah and Varun Dhawan in ABCD2 is based on Prabhu’s rapport with his father.

3. Shot to fame as a choreographer, then as an actor and now as a filmmaker in Tamil and then in Hindi. Prabhu’s idols are Michael Jackson and Rajnikanth. He loves massy movies as much as streetwise dance moves.Hates pretentious art.

4. Shy to the point of being non-communicative, Prabhudheva doesn’t talk. He mumbles.And that too only when spoken to.

5. Loves the simple things of life. Hates to eat. To call Prabhu a frugal eater would be an understatement.Prabhu doesn’t eat. He nibbles on food.

6. The biggest setback and the tragedy that changed Prabhu’s life was the death of his eldest son . It changedPrabhu’s perspective on life.And destroyed his marriage.

7. Only scandal in his life was the alleged affair with Tamil actress Nayanthara which rocked Chennai and ended when her career began to get effected by the relationship.

8. Nayanthara apart, Prabhu has been in no relationship after the separation from his wife. Lives as frugally inMumbai as a monk.And no Ferrari.

9. Only friend in Mumbai is Boney Kapoor. Prabhu doesn’t go out to parties, doesn’t socialize.Goes to sleep early when not working. Friends call him the male Rekha.

10. Until the end Prabhu didn’t know what his role in ABCD2 was. He simply followed director-choreographerRemo d’Souza’s instructions.