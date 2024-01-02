Bobby Deol’s Character To Be Revived In Animal Park

Bobby Deol is all for a sequel. “When we were shooting Animal we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way, what it would be like if asequel was to made, how would my character be part of it, etc. I only know what you know.But I do know that characters when they become popular in a franchise , are revived even after they die.”

Now that the producers have confirmed the sequel to Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, the curiosity regarding the renewed content has been piqued.

Here is what this writer has found out about the sequel: it will have as much action as the original but the emotional content will also be raised to appease the family audience which was completely obliterated in the first part.

More importantly Bobby Deol’s character which dies in Animal will be revived in Animal Park

“Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” says our source,

Bobby Deol is all for a sequel. “When we were shooting Animal we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way, what it would be like if asequel was to made, how would my character be part of it, etc. I only know what you know.But I do know that characters when they become popular in a franchise , are revived even after they die.”