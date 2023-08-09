ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Bodyguard Director Siddique Ismail Passes Away At 63

Popular filmmaker and director of Salman Khan's film Bodyguard on Tuesday died at the age of 63 after being hospitalized due to cardiac arrest

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 16:23:07
Bodyguard Director Siddique Ismail Passes Away At 63 841718

Famous Indian filmmaker and director of Salman Khan’s film Bodyguard died on Tuesday, August 8, around 9:10 pm. Yesterday, the filmmaker was rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest in Kochi’s Amrita Hospital. As per the reports, he was under care after suffering the attack. But his condition continued to worsen, and the doctors put him on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine.

Siddique used to live with his wife, Shajitha, and his three daughters. Filmmaker B. Unnikrishnan announced his death and revealed that the funeral will be held at Central Juma Masjid, Ernakulam, around 6 pm on August 9. However, until then, the body will be kept at Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kadavantra for the public to pay homage from 9 am to 12 pm.

Siddhique’s full name is Siddhique Ismail. He entered the Malayalam film business with his friend Lal as an assistant director to veteran director Fazil in 1983. And the duo created some of the Malayalam comedy blockbusters like Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, and Vietnam Colony. Heart attack has become a major cause of death in recent times. This problem is faced by young adults. Stars like Siddharth Shukla, KK, Satish Kaushik, Raju Shrivastava, and others died from heart attacks.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and close ones for the major loss.

What’s your reaction to this sudden death news? Please share your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
My whole heart for my whole life…: Mouni Roy's romantic birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar 841713
My whole heart for my whole life…: Mouni Roy’s romantic birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava 841700
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha 841697
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha
Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture 841617
Ileana D’Cruz Embraces ‘One Week’ Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sony SAB show
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 841602
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Read Latest News