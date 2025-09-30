Bollywood’s #MeToo Movement Rekindled By New Accusation Against Subhash Ghai

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, once celebrated for shaping mainstream Bollywood cinema with films like Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, and Khalnayak, finds himself in controversy once again.

Known for his larger-than-life storytelling and a series of blockbuster hits, Ghai was earlier named during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Now, fresh allegations of inappropriate behavior have been brought forward by actress Nehal Vadoliya.

Nehal, who has appeared in web series and television, shared her account during a recent interview. According to her, the incident occurred at Ghai’s residence, where she had accompanied her then-boyfriend, who was working as the filmmaker’s manager. She alleged that during this visit, Ghai behaved in a way that left her shocked and uncomfortable, suggesting a physical advance that she immediately reported to her partner.

These latest claims have once again drawn attention to the power dynamics within the entertainment industry and the vulnerability of aspiring actors trying to find their footing. As expected, reactions have been mixed, with some expressing outrage and others urging caution until further clarity emerges.

In response to the allegations, Ghai took to social media with a vague statement. Without naming anyone, he commented on the challenges public figures face today and appeared to imply that individuals often misuse social platforms for attention or personal agendas. He stressed the importance of mutual respect in professional relationships, stopping short of directly addressing the accusations.