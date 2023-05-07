Box Office Buzz: The Kerala Story earns 11.22 crores on day 2, deets inside

Know more about the day 2 box office collection of The Kerala Story movie that stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The movie has been in the news and limelight for quite some time and has created buzz and now, let's hear more details about the box office collection of the same

The Kerala Story is a movie that’s currently faced a lot of backlash on social media as well as in real life for its apparent factual inaccuracy. As we all know, there are always two sides to the coin. While some feel that everything is perfect about the movie, others feel that facts have been toiled in the movie.

Box office update of the Kerala Story movie starring Adah Sharma and directed by Sudipto Sen:

Well,as far as box office update is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the movie is doing better than a lot of other big movies like The Kashmir Files, Shehzada, Selfiee and others. If the latest reports in India Today are to be believed ladies and gentlemen, the movie earned around 8.03 crores on day 1. Well, as far as a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh is concerned, the movie has collected as much as 11.22 crores on day 2 thereby taking the total collection of the movie to 19.25 crores.

Reports further reveal that both evening and night shows have been seeing solid occupancy and the day 1 and day 2 numbers are apparently an eye-opener for the entire industry. With more solid word of mouth, the collections are set to improve and get better in the next few days.

#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/3FDHvSApjt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2023

Given the response that the film has gotten already, the theatre owners have apparently added more shows of the movie. The film state Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

