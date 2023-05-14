Box Office Update: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is a smashing hit, earns 112.99 crores

Adah Sharma‘s The Kerala Story movie is literally unstoppable at the box office. The movie is doing extremely well and we must appreciate the same. Let’s delve deep into it and understand more as to how the movie is currently faring at the box office

The Kerala Story is a movie that has faced a lot of criticism on social media as well as in real life for its apparent factual inaccuracy. As we all know, there are always two sides to the same coin, right? While a lot of people feel that almost everything is perfect about the movie, others feel that facts have been toiled with in the movie.

Know more about the box office update of the Kerala Story movie starring Adah Sharma and directed by Sudipto Sen:

Well,as far as box office update is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the movie is doing better than a lot of other big movies like The Kashmir Files, Shehzada, Selfiee and others. If the latest reports in India Today are to be believed ladies and gentlemen, the movie earned around 8.03 crores on day 1. Well, as far as a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh is concerned, the movie has collected as much as 11.22 crores on day 2. On Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the movie earned 16.40, 10.07, 11.14, 12 and 12.50 crores respectively thereby taking the total collection of the movie to 81.36 crores. On Friday, the movie earned 12.35 crores and on Saturday, it witnessed a huge jump and earned 19.50 crores thereby taking the total collection in India to a wonderful 112.99 crores.

Well, given the kind of success that it has earned, we can certainly call it a blockbuster.

Reports further reveal that both evening and night shows have been seeing solid occupancy and the numbers are apparently an eye-opener for the entire industry. With more solid word of mouth, the collections are set to improve and get better in the next few days.

Given the response that the film has gotten already, the theatre owners have apparently added more shows of the movie. The film state Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

Well, what’s your take on this update? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com