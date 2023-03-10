Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor are currently grabbing a lot of love and attention for their latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The two of them paired up for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and well, it was truly a visual delight for the audience to see them together on-screen. Director Luv Ranjan has certainly done a good job in bringing the two of them together on the big screen. Add to that, having a special cameo appearance from Kartik Aaryan made it all the way more interesting and entertaining for the fans to see and witness. So far, the reviews have been quite nice and interesting from the audience and henceforth, the collections are also reflecting the same.

On day 1, the movie collected as much as 15.73 crores and given the current situation where majority of Bollywood movies aren’t working, it’s quite a good number indeed. As per a tweet by Taran Adarsh, the movie collected 10.34 crores on day 2 and with that, the collection of the movie after 2 days stands at 26.07 crores.

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? What's your expectation from the movie going forward?