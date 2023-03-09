‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has been creating a lot of noise ever since it was released in the theaters yesterday. Be it the audience or the critics, the film is collecting immense love from all across. The effect of the same is clearly visible on the box office windows as the film has collected a whooping figure of Rs. 15.73 Cr. net on the very first day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has booked its phenomenal entry in the theaters. Yesterday, midnight shows were also added across multiplex chains owing to the high demand of content.

With a strong word of mouth from the viewers and the family audience flocking to the theaters the film seems to be all set for its bumper weekend ahead.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film released on 8th March and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.