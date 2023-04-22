ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to meet expectations, earns less than 15 crores

Know the latest about Salman Khan and the box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Apr,2023 10:43:36
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to meet expectations, earns less than 15 crores

Salman Khan‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Well, why not? The fact that Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan has returned to the big screen after a span of 4 long years is itself a big validation of the fact that fans were waiting in awe and anticipation. Finally, the movie has released and well, the day 1 numbers are out.

Know more about the day 1 box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Earlier, we heard reports that the advance booking figures for day 1 was nothing extraordinary and only average. Well, now, we have more clarity on it. As per media reports in India Today and The Indian Express, Salman Khan’s movie has earned somewhat between 13.75-15 crores nett. on day 1. Given the kind of statistics that he’s seen earlier with his Eid releases, this is definitely not as impressive. In fact, India Today reports that even Bharat had opened with Rs 42.30 crores. With word of mouth, it will be interesting to see in which direction the film heads in the next few days.

Work Front:

After this movie, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Opens To A Hugely Disappointing Response
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Opens To A Hugely Disappointing Response
Salim Khan’s Suggestions Helped Salman’s Eid Release Get Better
Salim Khan’s Suggestions Helped Salman’s Eid Release Get Better
Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan celebrates with his 'Chand' Aamir Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release day, pic goes viral
Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan celebrates with his 'Chand' Aamir Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release day, pic goes viral
Review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Arrey Bhai, Hamari Jaan Matt Lo
Review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Arrey Bhai, Hamari Jaan Matt Lo
Salman’s Eid Film Opens To An Underwhelming Box office
Salman’s Eid Film Opens To An Underwhelming Box office
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Read Latest News