Box Office Update: The Kerala Story earns 8.03 crores on day 1, deets inside

Know more about the box office update of The Kerala Story movie that stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The movie has been in the news and limelight for quite some time and has created buzz and now, let's hear more details about the box office collection of the same

The Kerala Story is one movie that’s currently facing a lot of backlash on social media as well as in real life for its apparent factual inaccuracy. There are always two sides to the coin. While some feel that everything is perfect about the movie, others feel that facts have been toiled with in the movie.

Know more about the box office update of the Kerala Story movie starring Adah Sharma and directed by Sudipto Sen:

Well,as far as box office update is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the movie is doing better than a lot of other big movies like The Kashmir Files, Shehzada, Selfiee and others. If the latest reports in India Today are to be believed ladies and gentlemen, the movie has collected around 8.03 crores on day 1. Reports reveal that both evening and night shows have been seeing solid occupancy and the day 1 numbers are apparently an eye-opener for the entire industry. With more solid word of mouth, the collections are set to improve and get better in the next few days.

Given the response that the film has gotten already, the theatre owners have apparently added more shows of the movie. The film state Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

Well, what’s your take on this update? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com