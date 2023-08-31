Breaking: Prasoon Joshi On The Way Out , New Censor Chief Being Sought

Lyricist, poet Prasoon Joshi’s impressive tenure as the chairperson of the Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) is coming to an end.

Joshi who took over from Pahlaj Nihalani in 2017, is known for his non-controversial approach to his censorial job.

“He has been one of the better chairpersons. But now after seven years he will be relieved on his duties any time now, most likely this month(August) itself,” a source close to the development informs me.

The Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting is looking for a worthy replacement, but so far the names that have cropped up are either too busy or not willing to shoulder the controversial chair.

Apparently the names being considered include Hansal Mehta,Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Waheeda Rehman.

One filmmaker known for his socially relevant commercial hits about dance bars and ramp walkers, has apparently been lobbying hard for himself.Apparently the Government is not to keen on him.

“The brief for the chair this time is non-controversial but cinema savvy,” informs an insider.