Breaking! Tamil Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Booked For 16 Crores Fraud

The Tamil Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman of rupees 16 crores. He allegedly convinced Balaji showing him fake documents and did not repay him Here, check out more details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Sep,2023 16:41:09
The well-known Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran has been booked for a fraud of 16 crore. According to the reports, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested the producer for allegedly cheating a businessman. However, the arrest has raised several eyebrows as the producer runs a well-known production house, Libra Productions.

Ravindra Chandrasekaran’s Arrest

As per the information from India Today, a complaint has been filed against Ravindar Chandrasekaran in October 2020 to the Chennai Central Crime Branch. As per the statement, the producer approached to begin a new business in Power Project that would convert municipal solid waste into energy and also promised to give amazing profits. On 17 September, both parties signed the agreement and paid 15,83,20,000. However, after getting the money, Ravindar did not start the project or return the money.

From the police investigation, it was found that the producer showed forged documents and convinced Balaji Ford to invest. The police have arrested the accused from Chennai as per the orders from Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS Commissioner of Police, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

Ravinder Chandrasekaran is the well-known name recognized for his work in Tamil cinema. He also garnered huge attention last year due to his marriage to television actress Mahalakshmi.

What is our reaction to the Ravindar Chandrasekaran fraud case? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.

